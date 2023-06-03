Having not been able to save Leeds United from the drop into the Championship with the four games he had available, it was not a surprise in the wake of a record of three defeats and one draw that Sam Allardyce was going to be let go by the Elland Road outfit.
Big Sam had apparently lifted the mood around the club upon his arrival and that of his backroom staff, however, this wasn’t enough to translate into positive enough results.
With owner Andrea Radrizzani having bought Serie B side, Sampdoria, things off the pitch could be changing as much as those on it, so it’s abundantly clear that the club have to get things right this summer if they want to go straight back up to the Premier League.
The earlier that Leeds can find themselves a new manager to set the standard ahead of pre-season the better, and to that end, The Times (subscription required) note that chief executive Angus Kinnear will lead the search for the new man.
The outlet also suggest that the early front runner is former Rangers and Aston Villa chief, Steven Gerrard.
Footy Stats note his win record of just above 59%, and it’s hard to judge just how good he is and will be as a manager moving forward given that he enjoyed a wonderfully successful time north of the border, but was a disaster whilst at Villa.
Should Leeds decide to firm up their interest, time will tell if the pressures of bringing what is a massive club back to their former glories is beyond Gerrard or not.
No no no no no Gerrard.
He destroyed Villa
He was inly a success at Rangers from his home town clubs help.
Lives on his playing rep like Lampard.
Not management material yet for a bit club like Leeds.
Needs to go learn how to manage in div 2 or 3, prove himself.
Massive mistake if we get him.
MOT
Spot On , got to be Corberan for me. 😊
A cantral point being made in this seemingly biased article is that Gerrard has such a good win statistic with 59%.
This omits the glaring fact that the premier league in Scotland is almost completely dominated by two teams, one of which he managed, so their stats are practically inadmissable.
Look at his record at Villa for reality. It is ridiculous he is the favourite for Leeds. We are bad enough without a proven failure. The Championship is a tough gig, as we know.
59 % ?
Most of those wins are in a league effectively dominated by 2 teams, Rangers being one. The other, Celtic were going through a poor patch at the time.
Ridiculous article. We can not depend on the nostalgia of having Gary McAllister in his team. would be a disastrous and expensive folly, to add to the lorry load already accumulated.
Hell fire. Are Leeds determined to drop through the leagues? Gerrard and Parker will lead us there. If Kinnear or Radz is reading this…give your heads a wobble and start looking at proper managers