Having not been able to save Leeds United from the drop into the Championship with the four games he had available, it was not a surprise in the wake of a record of three defeats and one draw that Sam Allardyce was going to be let go by the Elland Road outfit.

Big Sam had apparently lifted the mood around the club upon his arrival and that of his backroom staff, however, this wasn’t enough to translate into positive enough results.

With owner Andrea Radrizzani having bought Serie B side, Sampdoria, things off the pitch could be changing as much as those on it, so it’s abundantly clear that the club have to get things right this summer if they want to go straight back up to the Premier League.

The earlier that Leeds can find themselves a new manager to set the standard ahead of pre-season the better, and to that end, The Times (subscription required) note that chief executive Angus Kinnear will lead the search for the new man.

The outlet also suggest that the early front runner is former Rangers and Aston Villa chief, Steven Gerrard.

Footy Stats note his win record of just above 59%, and it’s hard to judge just how good he is and will be as a manager moving forward given that he enjoyed a wonderfully successful time north of the border, but was a disaster whilst at Villa.

Should Leeds decide to firm up their interest, time will tell if the pressures of bringing what is a massive club back to their former glories is beyond Gerrard or not.