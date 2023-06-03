Liverpool make their move to sign £40 million midfield powerhouse

Liverpool are interested in sounding the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool have now contacted Southampton regarding a summer move and they will face competition from clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has done quite well for the Saints despite their relegation and he is expected to join a big club this summer.

Liverpool need to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer and Lavia would be a quality long-term acquisition. He will add some much-needed defensive discipline and physicality in the middle of the park.

Apparently, Chelsea are working behind the scenes to sign the player as well but Liverpool are now hoping to hijack the move.

The 19-year-old needs to join the club where he will get regular first football and both Chelsea and Liverpool could provide him with that opportunity.

Liverpool have lost Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner on free transfers this summer. On the other hand, Chelsea are expected to lose Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante.

Apparently, Liverpool are now closing in on a deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister and they will look to sign Lavia once the move for the Argentine international has been finalised.

The midfielder joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer and the Premier League champions have a buyback clause worth around £40 million in his contract which will become active in the summer of 2024. It makes sense for Southampton to try and sell him for a higher price this summer and it remains to be seen where he ends up.