Newcastle ahead of Tottenham in the race to sign £110k-a-week star

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

An update from Football Insider claims that the Magpies are currently leading the race to sign the 26-year-old England international and they are ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the transfer chase.

Tottenham are hoping to sign the talented attacking midfielder as well.

Maddison has 10 goals and 9 assists to his name across all competitions this season and he will look to join a big club this summer. Leicester have been relegated from the Premier League and he is unlikely to play in the Championship next year.

The midfielder has just 12 months left on his £110,000 a week contract and the Foxes will be under pressure to sell him this summer. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

Newcastle need to add more creativity in the middle of the park and Maddison will help them open up defences and he will chip in with goals as well. The Magpies have drawn 14 league matches this season and players like Maddison will certainly help them turn those draws into wins.

Similarly, Tottenham need an elite creator as well. Harry Kane has had to work hard to create chances for himself and his teammates this season and the England international striker needs more support.

Maddison would be a quality signing for both clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.