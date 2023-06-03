Opinion: Clean sheets won’t save David De Gea at Man United

How many more times are Man United going to make excuses for David De Gea?

The Spaniard won the Premier League’s Golden Glove for the most clean sheets in the English top-flight in 2022/23.

According to the official Premier League website, De Gea kept his opponents at bay on 17 occasions during the campaign, three more than nearest rival, Alisson Becker of Liverpool.

Whilst that’s laudable and not to be downplayed, nor can it be used as a reason why he is consistently handed a starting berth.

Having strength in depth in all positions is what will ensure continued success for Man United and all the while De Gea believes he has no competition between the posts, there are going to be errors like the one which was seen in the FA Cup final.

There’s simply no way at all that Ilkay Gundogan’s second goal should’ve found the net.

Arguably the ball could’ve been cut out by the defenders in front of the keeper, but De Gea was far too slow to get across goal and palm the ball away to safety.

It’s not too wide of the mark to suggest that the Red Devils’ need for a top class keeper is more acute than their need to bring in a striker who is a guarantee of goals.

If the reticence to sideline De Gea continues, then Erik ten Hag can only have himself to blame when United fall at the last hurdle in the most important games.