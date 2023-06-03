Paris Saint-Germain rocked by high-profile player goodbye – and it’s not Messi

When Paris Saint-Germain take to the field for the first match of the 2023/24 Ligue Un campaign, their team could look quite a bit different to what it does now.

Though it’s been speculated for a while now, on Saturday evening, PSG themselves finally confirmed via their social media channels that Lionel Messi would be leaving the club this summer.

After two seasons with PSG, the adventure between Leo Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will come to an end at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. The Club wishes Leo, with undeniable emotion, many more accomplishments for the rest of his career. #MerciMessi ??… — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 3, 2023

The Argentinian has played his part in PSG winning another league title, with WhoScored noting his 16 goals and 16 assists in the championship ahead of his final game.

His destination is yet to be decided, however, the supporters at the Parc des Princes will no longer see him wearing the colours.

Paris Saint-Germain warmly thanks @SergioRamos, who is preparing to leave the capital after two seasons defending the colors of the Club. ??#MerciRamos https://t.co/3TuYMEgGMX — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 2, 2023

That will also be the case for his colleague and former Real Madrid adversary, Sergio Ramos.

The club announced earlier late on Friday that the defender would also be moving to pastures new, and though his experience will be missed, the cost saving the club will make on his and Messi’s salaries can’t be understated.

With Neymar not close to his best form, and Jonathan Johnson, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffisde Substack, that the club are proactively seeking to get the Brazilian out of the club too, three of the world’s best footballers leaving the French capital in one hit could see a scenario that PSG regret.

Their removal would appear to suggest that the Parisiens are heading in a different direction in terms of the players they wish to acquire, with perhaps a move youthful outlook something that’s sustainable, even if it means foregoing trophies at the start of the project.