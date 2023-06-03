Police confirm Manchester United fan has been arrested at Wembley after picture went viral

A Manchester United fan has been arrested for wearing a t-shirt that mocked the Hillsborough disaster, a tragic incident in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

The fan’s provocative t-shirt, displaying the numbers “97” and the phrase “Not Enough,” caught attention during the FA Cup final game and quickly went viral on Twitter.

Outraged Liverpool supporters shared the image, leading to the fan’s identification and subsequent arrest.

A Man Utd fan at Wembley today. Get this man’s face spread across social media ASAP, he needs to face repercussions. #lfc pic.twitter.com/5JwMPBi3ch — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) June 3, 2023

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest, stating that the individual was taken into custody on suspicion of a public order offense.

#ARREST | We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual. He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody. https://t.co/PNVzEhKzgZ — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) June 3, 2023

To all the people defending him saying it was photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/UV8gjq6969 — Liverpool FC STH & HSA Member #RIP97 (@lfc19times) June 3, 2023

This incident comes in the wake of a recent increase in offensive chants targeting the Hillsborough disaster.

During last season game against Liverpool, a number of Manchester City fans were heard mocking the Hillsborough disaster with vile chants. Liverpool had to issue a statement post game condemning the chants.

Earlier in March, Manchester United and Liverpool also came together and called on fans to stop chanting about tragedies.