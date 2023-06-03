Premier League midfielder set to move on just months after completing Newcastle transfer

For some players the Newcastle revolution is passing them by, though tough decisions will need to be made by Eddie Howe and his staff if they want the Magpies to continue improving.

Even if there isn’t a high turnover of staff, Howe’s current XI’s are likely to look markedly different to those he could first pick, and, as the team become more successful over time, the make up of the squad is likely to continue to evolve.

One former England international looks like he is on the move again just six months after his last transfer.

Jonjo Shelvey left the Magpies in January after being at the club for seven years. His advancing years may well have been a factor in the club’s decision to sell him to Nottingham Forest.

However, the move to the City Ground hasn’t worked out for the midfielder, and according to The Times (subscription required), he will leave the Midlanders this summer.

The outlet cite a poor attitude and a falling out with Forest manager, Steve Cooper, being behind the decision, and at 31 years of age, his options could be dwindling.

Not that what’s happening with one of his former players will be of any consequence to Howe.

For him, Jason Tindall and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), it’s all about looking forward rather than back.

For Shelvey, a change in his manner could work wonders for the chance of being handed a contract elsewhere before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.