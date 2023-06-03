Real Madrid set to test Chelsea’s resolve over major star

With Mauricio Pochettino now installed at the helm for Chelsea, things could look quite a bit different at Stamford Bridge next season, however, there could be some high-profile departures as the Blues look to balance the books.

The west Londoners have such a bloated squad that some significant chances are bound to take place in order for Pochettino to have some semblance of a team that can win matches – and trophies – during the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s believed that Joao Felix has already been told he is surplus to requirements at the club, depriving the Blues of a reasonable front man, if not one who has been on target as much as he might hope.

Despite that, there’s a likelihood that the new man in charge will also sanction the departure of another striker over the course of the summer.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Spanish league giants, Real Madrid, have serious interest in German international front man, Kai Havertz.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Spanish league giants, Real Madrid, have serious interest in German international front man, Kai Havertz, and Chelsea are open to discuss Havertz exit but they want important fee, no way for loan.

He too has flattered to deceive whilst he’s been at Stamford Bridge, and, despite being the match winner in the 2021 Champions League final, has not really done an awful lot else to hit the headlines.

It’s clear that the west Londoners won’t allow the player to leave on the cheap, but one must assume that if Pochettino also agrees with Havertz’s move going ahead, that he must have a new front man in mind for the new season.