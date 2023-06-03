Talks over a new deal this summer unlikely for Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard

Although Martin Odegaard and his Arsenal team-mates will be disappointed how the 2022/23 season eventually ended up, there were still a number of positives for the north Londoners.

For a start, the improvement in their general play was obvious to all and sundry and if football really is the beautiful game, that was certainly on show on many occasions at the Emirates Stadium.

Aside from their late season wobble, there were also a handful of performances that required real grit and determination for Mikel Arteta’s men to get over the line, not least the epic match against Bournemouth that required a 97th minute intervention from Reiss Nelson to earn the three points.

Even in times of abject disappointment, it’s important to find the positives in the situation and learn from those as much the pain that’s inevitably felt.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea in for sought after Premier League midfielder as well as Sporting’s Ugarte Real Madrid set to test Chelsea’s resolve over major star Opinion: Clean sheets won’t save David De Gea at Man United

Odegaard has developed into quite the leader of men whilst at Arsenal, and the Norwegian absolutely leads by example.

In many respects, despite a relatively nomadic existence at Real Madrid, Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad, he’s now found a home in the red half of north London.

New round of talks between Arsenal and Martin Ødegaard’s camp over new deal will take place in the next weeks. ??? #AFC No rush as all parties want the same, the plan is to continue together and get new deal done this year. Martin, very happy in London. pic.twitter.com/CBQnFnjVx6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2023

Arsenal is a club he’s likely to be at for some while too.

Although he’s unlikely to sign a new deal with the club this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano notes that’s only because there’s no rush from either party to put pen to paper.

Both are more than happy with how things are going and a new deal will be concluded later in the year.