Tottenham are keen on signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club and he has helped them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League where they will take on Manchester City later this month.

Onana has made quite an impression since joining the Italian club on a free transfer and he has been linked with clubs like Chelsea as well. SempreInter claims that Spurs have made an enquiry for the keeper.

Tottenham will do well to secure his services, especially with the way Hugo Lloris has performed this season. The Frenchman has looked like a shadow of his former self and he needs to be replaced as the first-choice goalkeeper. He has been a great servant for Tottenham but he is clearly past his peak and he has been quite error-prone.

On the other hand, Onana is at his peak and he could prove to be a quality signing for Tottenham. The Cameroon goalkeeper would improve them instantly.

Tottenham will have to plug the major caps in their squad in order to get back into the top four and challenge for trophies next season. Signing a goalkeeper should be their top priority and it will be interesting to see if they can beat the likes of Chelsea to his signature.

The Blues need to bring in a reliable goalkeeper as well. Edouard Mendy has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he could look to leave the club in search of regular playing time.

Mauricio Pochettino cannot expect to head into the new season with Kepa Arrizabalaga as his only goalkeeper and he will need to bring in another reliable shot-stopper. Onana would be a quality signing for both London clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.