Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 27-year-old defender has been a reliable performer for the German club and he could be keen on a new challenge at this stage of his career.

A report from BILD claims that there is a release clause in his contract which will allow him to leave for €18 million this summer but the clause will have to be triggered at the start of July.

Tottenham are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements especially after the underwhelming performances of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez this season.

Cristian Romero happens to be the only reliable defender at the club and it is imperative that the Premier League side sign a quality central defensive partner for him.

Clement Lenglet is expected to return to his parent club soon and Japhet Tanganga could be sold at the end of the season after falling down the pecking order at the club.

Tottenham are incredibly light in the defensive department and they might need to bring in multiple defensive signings. Tah would certainly be a quality acquisition at a bargain.

The reported €18 million fee seems quite reasonable in today’s market and Tottenham should look to get the deal done as soon as possible. They are unlikely to be the only club keen on signing the German international and Spurs should look to move swiftly and secure his services.

Meanwhile, Tah has the physicality to thrive in English football and he is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League next season.