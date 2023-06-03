Video: Bruno Fernandes equalises from the spot to make it 1-1

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has equalised from the spot to make it 1-1.
Wan-Bissaka’s header have flicked off Grealish’s hand and after a lengthy VAR review, Manchester United were awarded a penalty.
Bruno Fernandes stepped up and slotted it into the bottom-left corner, sending the keeper the wrong way!
