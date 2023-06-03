Video: Gundogan scores fastest FA Cup final goal ever for Man City with pile driver that leaves De Gea rooted

The Manchester derby FA Cup final was always going to produce fireworks, but surely no one could’ve expected Ilkay Gundogan to score the fastest ever goal in the showpiece.

Man City took the kick off and played it back to keeper, Stefan Ortega Moreno, who pumped the ball upfield.

A simple knock down saw the ball land at Gundogan’s feet, and he let fly from outside the area leaving David De Gea rooted to the spot.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds board keen on appointing manager with 59% win percentage as next boss FA Cup final team news: Ederson benched for Man City whilst ten Hag names full strength Man United XI Crystal Palace trio now on verge of leaving the club

As the net rippled, the goal was timed at 13 seconds!

THAT'S UNBELIEVABLE ?@IlkayGuendogan with an incredible volley for @ManCity, and it's the FASTER EVER #EmiratesFACup Final goal! pic.twitter.com/x95dNx9a8w — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023

GUNDOGAN SCORES THE FASTEST GOAL EVER IN AN FA CUP FINAL ? CITY LEAD UNITED! pic.twitter.com/txTMksdVgK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 3, 2023

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and ESPN