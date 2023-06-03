Video: Gundogan scores fastest FA Cup final goal ever for Man City with pile driver that leaves De Gea rooted

The Manchester derby FA Cup final was always going to produce fireworks, but surely no one could’ve expected Ilkay Gundogan to score the fastest ever goal in the showpiece.

Man City took the kick off and played it back to keeper, Stefan Ortega Moreno, who pumped the ball upfield.

A simple knock down saw the ball land at Gundogan’s feet, and he let fly from outside the area leaving David De Gea rooted to the spot.

As the net rippled, the goal was timed at 13 seconds!

 

