Video: John Stones’ heroic goal-line clearance that won City the FA Cup title

Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 to win the FA Cup final, claiming their second trophy of the season.

Ilkay Gundogan came up with a stunner to score the quickest goal in the FA Cup final history.

Manchester United equalised 30 minutes later after being awarded a questionable penalty which was slotted in expertly by Bruno Fernandes.

Gundogan however right after the second half scored another long range volley to restore City’s lead, a goal which De Gea should have done better to save.

In the latter stages of the game, Manchester United came close to leveling the score, but it was John Stones’ heroic goal-line clearance that stole the spotlight, with his head even hitting the crossbar.

Watch the brilliant clearance below: