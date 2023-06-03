Video: Lionel Messi booed before his final PSG appearance

If Lionel Messi needed any other signs that he was making the right choice to leave Paris Saint-Germain after their fixture on Saturday night, he got it before the game had even kicked off.
It had been announced before the fixture via the French club’s social media channels that the Argentinian would be following Sergio Ramos out of the exit door.
That had obviously filtered through to the fans in the Parc des Princes stadium as when Messi’s name was read out over the tannoy system, it was met with a chorus of boos.
Lionel Messi's name gets whistled by some PSG fans as his name was mentioned in the stadium.
