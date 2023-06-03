Video: United fans fume at De Gea as Ilkay Gundogan scores another volley from outside the box | Man City 2-1 Man Utd

Ilkay Gundogan has scored again to restore City’s lead.

The goal came from a De Bruyne free-kick which he lifted towards the edge of the box where Gundogan was left unmarked.

The German hit the volley first time and even though the stoke was not as clean as his opened, the ball squirmed past the David De Gea who was slow to react to it.

He got a touch to it but it wasn’t enough to keep it out.

