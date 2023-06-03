Video: Victor Lindelof hit in the face with a lighter during goal celebration

It was a thrilling first half that saw Manchester City score the fastest FA Cup final goal.

Ilkay Gundogan scored a stunning first time volley to give City the lead.

But Manchester United equalised 30 minutes later after they were awarded a penalty following a Jack Grealish handball.

And Bruno Fernandes slotted it into the bottom left corner to make it 1-1.

During the goal celebrations, Victor Lindelof was hit in the face by an object thrown at him by a Manchester City fan.

The clip shows what appears to be a lighter hit him as he clutched his face in pain.That’s disgraceful behaviour from the City fan.

Watch the incident below (footage courtesy – Bein Sports):

Someone from the stands hit Lindelof (with a lighter?) when Man United players were celebrating Bruno Fernandes’ equalizer. #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/GSNKt0Obmz — Reyi (@Reinaldodcg9) June 3, 2023