West Ham submit official bid to sign South American attacking midfielder

In the end, West Ham ended the 2022/23 Premier League season in the way in which the rest of their campaign should’ve gone.

For the bulk of their domestic games they were poor and results accurately reflected that.

At one point, the Hammers even looked like they could be dragged into the relegation dogfight, but credit to the under-fire David Moyes for dragging the east Londoners clear with a few games to spare.

In Europe, they’ve been peerless. Of the 12 Europa Conference League games they played in 2022/23 to get to the final, 11 have been won and one drawn.

If nothing else, that’s shown deflated supporters that there is the semblance of a decent team there to hold onto, and with the right recruitment over the summer, West Ham can get back to where they were a couple of seasons ago.

To that end, West Ham are believed to have submitted a bid for Universidad de Chile attacking midfielder, Dario Osorio.

Bola Vip report on another former Universidad player, Johnny Herrera, speaking to TNT Sports regarding the bid, and one other from Leicester City.

The offer from the east Londoners is thought to be in the region of €5.5m, which is a no-brainer as far as the Premier League club is concerned.

At 19 years of age and with no experience in European football, Osorio is likely to be one for the future rather than the present.