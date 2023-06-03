West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options this summer and they have identified Boulaye Dia as a potential target.

According to reports, the 26-year-old striker is on David Moyes’s wishlist to replace Michail Antonio. Antonio has been largely underwhelming this season and the Hammers will have to bring in a quality alternative in the summer.

West Ham have struggled to find the back of the net consistently and Dia could make a big difference.

The 26-year-old striker has been on loan at Salernitana this past season and he has scored 16 goals and picked up six assists across all competitions. The physically imposing striker has the tributes to thrive in English football and he could be an asset for West Ham in the coming seasons.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player and West Ham certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done.

The Hammers signed Gianluca Scamacca at the start of the season of the Italian was expected to hit the ground running. However, he has had a mediocre campaign as well. Signing a quality goalscorer should be a top priority for the Hammers now.