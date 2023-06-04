Barcelona set to learn Messi’s decision on June 6

Saturday night saw Lionel Messi play his last game for Paris Saint-Germain, as the Argentinian gets ready for the next chapter in his incredible football story.

Although his time at the Ligue Un giants has been relatively successful given the titles he’s secured, the club didn’t win the Champions League during his time there so this could arguably be seen as a failure of sorts.

In any event, that’s all in the past now, and Sport note that the player will announce his new destination on June 6, so as not to turn things into a soap opera across the summer.

Unfortunately from a Barcelona point of view, it appears they are going to miss out on bringing their talisman back home to Catalonia.

That’s because the outlet note that Messi will be unveiled as a new player for Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League.

As of this moment, Barca are still unable to offer him a deal officially, even though they believe that everything is in place to do just that.

La Liga still haven’t ratified the club’s viability plan, and until they do so, nothing can progress.

More Stories / Latest News Man Utd, Arsenal and Spurs eyeing ambitious move for 16-goal PL star Manchester United step up efforts to sign 21-year-old versatile Liverpool target Liverpool eyeing surprise move for 27-year-old Premier League defender

Whilst the blaugranes will undoubtedly be disappointed by such a turn of events, they can’t really blame Messi for looking to secure his family’s future, thanks to the astronomical €400m per year contract that he is being offered.

It was thought he would be willing to turn it down in favour of a move back to Barca, but if there’s nothing on the table from the Spanish giants, there isn’t even a decision to make.