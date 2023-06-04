Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has slammed his teammates after the FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

He was on the scoresheet as he levelled the score from the spot in first half after Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in the FA Cup final history with a stunning volley inside 15 seconds.

And it was the German who scored City’s winning goal with another volley which could have been saved by David De Gea.

They lost the cup to their arch rivals who won their second trophy of the season and are well on their way to win a historic treble if they beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

After the game, Fernandes admitted that his team underperformed and questioned the team’s defense for both goals.

He said (via Daily Mail):

‘We came back into the game, we started badly but came back into it and had good spells on the ball in the first half. ‘After we scored, we had some good counters but didn’t score. We conceded early in the second half and then still had other chances but we didn’t and City deserved the win. ‘We were too soft and gave up too much space for the first goal but it’s an amazing strike. If players are tighter then maybe they can stop it but it’s an amazing strike.’

Manchester United finished the season with a Champions League qualification and a League Cup title which can be deemed a decent first season for Erik ten Hag.

But fans will hope to improve next season and compete for the title.