Chelsea preparing to obliterate the British transfer record again for superstar signing

It seems abundantly clear that Todd Boehly hasn’t learned his lesson from last season, and his ego is already threatening to get in the way of Chelsea having a successful 2023/24 campaign.

The American owner splashed the cash on a multitude of players in the last couple of transfer windows, though that only appeared to lead to the Blues having a ridiculously top-heavy squad.

Resentment towards the managers for lack of playing time was always going to follow as a consequence, and it showed beyond any doubt whatsoever that, just because you have money to spend, doing so in the wrong way has a seriously negative impact.

Compare and contrast Chelsea’s dealings with those of Man City and Newcastle for example, and it’s like night and day.

Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to take too kindly to Boehly lording it over his Premier League opponents either, but that’s precisely what’s likely to happen if a move for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior comes to fruition.

According to El Nacional, the Blues are willing to pay €150m for the Brazilian’s services, which works out at £129m.

That would completely obliterate the current British transfer record, held by Chelsea once they signed Argentinian World Cup winner, Enzo Fernandez, for a fee that Sky Sports reported to be £106.8m.

Though Vinicius scores goals – 24 (as well as 17 assists) according to WhoScored – he’s still not what would be termed a traditional English centre-forward.

If Chelsea are going to go down the latter route, then the Brazilian isn’t the answer.