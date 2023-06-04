Crystal Palace offer Wilfried Zaha bumper offer in fight to keep him amid interest from Qatar

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha a new contract worth £150,000 a week which will see his wages get a substantial raise.

However, it will still be a lot less than what Qatari side Al-Sadd have offered him which is reportedly close to £200,000 a week.

Zaha is out of contract and is free to join any team he wants. However, it is said that he will give Palace a final answer in the next few weeks.

He has been one of Palace’s best players over the years and has consistently put in performances for the Eagles.

He has been at the club for the majority of his career and has racked up 90 goals and 76 assists in 458 appearances in all competitions.

Palace are expected to soon find out whether he decides to settle at Selhurst Park with whatever is offered to him or moves to the Middle East where he will not be playing top tier football but will be earning a lot better.