Disgusting scenes as fans attack 8-year-old Marseille supporter with cancer

AJ Ajaccio hosted Marseille in the final game of the Ligue 1 season on Saturday but the game was stained due to the disgusting behaviour from the home fans.
In shocking scenes, the home supporters attacked 8-year-old Marseille fan Kenzo who is suffering from brain-cancer. They also reportedly punched his father twice. According to Daily Mail, the kid’s shirt was ripped off him and burned.
There were other reports of widespread fan trouble both outside and inside the stadium. Various footages shared on social media showed the ultras attacking Marseille supporters outside the stadium.
There were also reports of racist chants from the relegated club’s fans as well as a journalist being attacked.
Ajaccio put out a club statement condemning the incidents.
“On April 25, AC Ajaccio had the pleasure of hosting… little Kenzo, who is suffering from cancer. He had expressed his dream of meeting the players of Marseille, the club of his city and his heart. Kenzo and his family were invited so that the child could realise his dream during the match this evening.
“The dream quickly turned into a nightmare when Kenzo and his parents, who came in the colours of Marseille, were shamefully abused by individuals who broke into their dressing room. Alerted (to the incident), the security of the club intervened. Kenzo and his family were taken care of by the club’s security and escorted to the changing room area so that the child could fulfil his dream. These individuals in no way represent the values of our club and our island.
“Even the most extreme stupidity cannot excuse these behaviors! The club strongly condemns these unspeakable acts! AC Ajaccio will shed full light on these shameful actions. As soon as the individuals have been identified by our services, we will file a complaint against them. AC Ajaccio is in solidarity with little Kenzo and his parents.”