Disgusting scenes as fans attack 8-year-old Marseille supporter with cancer

AJ Ajaccio hosted Marseille in the final game of the Ligue 1 season on Saturday but the game was stained due to the disgusting behaviour from the home fans.

In shocking scenes, the home supporters attacked 8-year-old Marseille fan Kenzo who is suffering from brain-cancer. They also reportedly punched his father twice. According to Daily Mail, the kid’s shirt was ripped off him and burned.

There were other reports of widespread fan trouble both outside and inside the stadium. Various footages shared on social media showed the ultras attacking Marseille supporters outside the stadium.

There were also reports of racist chants from the relegated club’s fans as well as a journalist being attacked.

Ajaccio put out a club statement condemning the incidents.

The statement read: