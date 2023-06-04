€70m star keen on PL move, says it would be a ‘special experience’ to play for Klopp

RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the attacking midfielder is keen on a move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has been an impressive performer in the Bundesliga and he has the ability to succeed in English football as well. The 22-year-old Hungarian has been linked with clubs like Newcastle United and Liverpool in recent months.

Plettenberg claims that the midfielder is likely to cost around €70 million because of a release clause in his contract and he is aware of the interest from clubs like Newcastle.

News #Szoboszlai: Player is very open to leave RB in summer as he’s aware of the concrete interest from @NUFC as revealed. ?? He’s a top transfer target of #NUFC

?? Release clause of around €70m

?? RB bosses not happy with his latest statements

?? It’s a question of the price… pic.twitter.com/zp9aGRIqrj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the midfielder has now fuelled further speculations surrounding his long-term future at the German club by claiming that it would be a special experience for him to play under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Szoboszlai has been quite vocal about his admiration for Klopp in the past as well.

He said (h/t Liverpool Echo): “It would certainly be a special experience to work under Klopp. As it would be under (Manchester City boss Pep) Guardiola or (Roma’s) Jose Mourinho. I don’t know what they would be able to get out of me. Relatively few footballers are given all this (opportunity), however. Only the best. I believe I can reach that level, and it would be great to work with any of them one day.”

Liverpool could definitely use a quality attacking midfielder like him and it remains to be seen whether the Reds are prepared to make a move this summer.

Liverpool will have to bring in multiple midfield reinforcements and the 22-year-old would be a solid long-term addition. He has 9 goals and 13 assists to his name across all competitions and he could add a new dimension to the Liverpool attack.

Furthermore, the Hungarian is versatile enough to operate in a number of positions and he could be an asset for Klopp in the long term.

The Reds are not in the Champions League and it remains to be seen whether clubs like Newcastle gain an advantage in the transfer race because of that. The Magpies have more resources compared to Liverpool as well.

Both Newcastle and Liverpool need to bring in more goals and creativity this summer and the 22-year-old would improve both teams.