Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that there are “issues” with goalkeeper David De Gea which he needs to work on after the FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

David De Gea was criticisied for his poor keeping after he failed to keep out Ilkay Gundogan’s weak volley from outside the box.

His reaction was too slow and even though he got a late hand to it, it was not enough to keep the ball out as the goal ended up being the winning goal for City. He was also criticised for his poor distribution from the back.

When asked about De Gea’s performance after the game, manager Erik ten Hag first tried to offer him support but later when pressed, he admitted that there are some issues with his game that the Spaniard will need to work on.

He said (via 90min):

“In this moment, I don’t want to talk about such issues of criticism because we all played a great season – including David de Gea. He played a fantastic season.” “Say it like this: we are in the right direction. But there are occasions in the game, issues in the game, we have to improve, definitely, if we want to make the next step and win trophies.”

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing a new keeper in the summer and have been linked with the likes of Brentford’s David Raya, and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak among others.

At the same time, David De Gea has also reportedly agreed to a new contract with Manchester United but the deal will see his £375k-a-week wages reduced. However, the reports says the Manchester United hierarchy is yet to sign off on the the deal.