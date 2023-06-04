Fabrizio Romano shares latest update on Tottenham’s pursuit of Ange Postecoglou

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has given the latest update regarding Tottenham’s managerial search.

He claims that Tottenham have almost agreed a contract with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou who is now become the favourite for the job.

He further claimed that the next round of talks have been scheduled to take place in the next couple of days.

He tweeted:

“New round of talks scheduled in the next 24/48h between Tottenham and CAA agency in order to complete the agreement for Ange Postecoglou.

Contract almost agreed, waiting on the final details to be sorted then it will be sealed.”

The search for a new manager has been going on for the longest of time. The club has failed to find a replacement for Antonio Conte who was sacked in March.

Former Bayern Munich manager was initially the favourite for the job but the club failed to convince him as talks broke down.

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot was the next big favourite and despite successful first meeting, talks with him also broke down due to dispute over the payment to the Dutch club to get his services.

But the latest reports suggest that the club are finally close to appointing a long-term manager with the Celtic boss who has won 5 trophies in 2 years with the Scottish club set to take over.