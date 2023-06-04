Transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has a difficult season ahead of him if he stays at the club.

Henderson has been a vital player for Jurgen Klopp’s team, contributing to their recent success. But his performances have dipped the last couple of seasons.

Liverpool’s midfield has been identified as an area in need of improvement. They were strongly linked with a move for Jude Bellingham, but the club withdrew from pursuing him due to the high price tag.

The Reds have already been linked with other midfielders, including a potential move for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, who is reportedly close to becoming their first signing.

With the new additions, Jordan Henderson will very likely see his role be reduced at the club. And keeping this in mind Dean Jones has suggested that the England star will have to be managed carefully.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

“I think he’ll stay at the club, but I think it will be a really difficult season ahead for him in the sense that he’s no longer going to be one of the first names on the team sheet as he’s been used to for so many years now.

“It’s going to be a new stage of his career and it’s one that he has to manage carefully.

“Him and Jurgen Klopp have to have a clear understanding of how he fits in and where he fits in. What sort of games is he going to be used for and what is his role going to be in that squad?”