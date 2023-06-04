Jurgen Klopp huge fan of 22-year-old who prefers Liverpool move, talks advanced

Liverpool are looking to sign Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice at the end of the season.

A report from Football Transfers claims that the midfielder is a target for Paris Saint-Germain as well but he prefers a move to Liverpool instead.

Apparently, talks are currently advanced with the 22-year-old midfielder and Jurgen Klopp happens to be a huge fan of the Frenchman.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to add more quality in the middle of the park and Thuram could be a quality acquisition for them. The Reds have parted ways with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner. They will need to bring in adequate replacements.

Thuram’s father and former French international defender Lillian Thuram is reportedly leading the negotiations with the Premier League club and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

The 22-year-old is a technically gifted midfielder with impressive athleticism and he should prove to be the ideal fit for Liverpool’s high-intensity football.

Thuram will add defensive cover, presence and technical ability in the middle of the park. He has the attributes to develop into a complete midfielder in the coming seasons and working with a top-class coach like Klopp could help him fulfil his potential.

The Liverpool manager has done well to nurture your talented young players into established stars and he could help the Frenchman develop into a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons.