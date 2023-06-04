Leeds narrow down managerial search with 46-year-old ex-Newcastle striker in the frame

Leeds will begin their 2023/24 season in the Championship, and after agreeing via mutual consent that Sam Allardyce should step down, the Elland Road outfit need to bring in yet another manager.

In the past year, Andrea Radrizzani and his board have also sacked both Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia, suggesting that those at the top aren’t really aware of the type of manager that needs to be brought into the club to ensure future success.

The latest name in the frame is sure to spark debate, given that he once played for Newcastle United as a striker, in a playing career that spanned 19 years and seven clubs.

Currently the head coach at Blackburn Rovers, Jon Dahl Tomasson is apparently being seen as the ‘new Bielsa’ according to club sources speaking to Football Insider.

Though it’s suggested that the towering Dane has Blackburn playing some sparkling stuff, whether he’s a big enough name to satisfy the long-suffering Leeds support is open for debate.

He is in the frame for the role though no serious discussions have take place at this point, and that could mean that the board at Leeds are biding their time to see who else might be available before they narrow down the field significantly.

The carrot of getting such a storied outfit back up into the Premier League is sure to appeal and it remains to be seen if it’s Jon Dahl Tomasson who is the man unveiled to take over the reins from Sam Allardyce.