Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram.

The 25-year-old will be a free agent soon and Liverpool are hoping to snap him up on a free transfer as per Fichajes.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to add more depth to the squad and the French international striker could prove to be a quality acquisition on a bargain.

Liverpool have parted ways with club legend Roberto Firmino, who has decided to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract. Thuram could be a quality replacement for the Brazilian international.

The 25-year-old has 16 goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions this season. He has the technical attributes and physicality to succeed in English football, and he could be a handy option for Jurgen Klopp next season.

Signing a player of his ability on a free transfer should be a no-brainer and Liverpool must look to get it done.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for his brother Khephren Thuram as well.

The 25-year-old has proven himself in the German league and he could be looking to take the next step in his career.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for the French international and he is likely to be tempted if Liverpool comes calling with a concrete offer.

The Reds are hoping to put together a side capable of challenging for major trophies once again and they cannot afford to miss out on bargains like Thuram.