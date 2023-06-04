Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Fulham defender Kenny Tete.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the defender will be available for a fee of around £10.5 million and the Reds are hoping to snap him up.

The Fulham defender has entered the final 12 months of his contract and he is yet to sign a renewal. The London club will be under pressure to cash in on him. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

Tete has done well for Fulham in the Premier League this season and he could prove to be a useful squad player for Liverpool.

The Reds are lacking in depth when it comes to the right-back department and the 27-year-old defender could prove to be a wise addition.

He has spent three seasons in West London and he is used to Premier League football. He could make an immediate impact at Anfield if the move goes through.

Furthermore, the reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a Premier League-proven defender and the move could prove to be a bargain in the long run.

The Reds will need a bigger and better squad in order to get back into the Champions League and compete for trophies next season. Improving their defensive unit should be a top priority for them.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have looked quite vulnerable at the back of this season and they will have to plug the weaknesses in their squirt during the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Klopp has chosen to use Trent Alexander-Arnold in the midfield at times this season and the arrival of Tete will allow the England international to operate in the midfield more often.