Liverpool linked with surprise £38.7m move for 25-year-old winger

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for the Italian international Federico Chiesa.

The 25-year-old has had persistent injury problems over the last couple of seasons and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are willing to sign in the summer.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, the Reds could look to sign him in a deal worth around £38.7 million and they will face competition from German champions Bayern Munich.

While there is no doubt that Chiesa is a talented player, his availability issues remain a major concern. Liverpool could use more depth in the attack, but they need to sign a more reliable player in terms of fitness.

Chiesa has missed over 60 games in the last couple of seasons and his signing would be a gamble for the Reds.

Liverpool have had players like Naby Keita and Thiago Alcântara who have missed lots of matches in recent seasons and that has weakened the side. Both players are extremely talented but they have not been able to demonstrate their quality on the page regularly.

It would be a similar case with Chiesa who has been extremely unreliable with his availability.

The Italian was outstanding for his country during Euro 2020 and he was one of the best players in the tournament. He helped Italy win the tournament and he was expected to join a big club back then.

He completed a move to Juventus but he has not been able to live up to the expectations because of his persistent injury problems.

If he manages to get over his injury issues, he could prove to be a quality acquisition for both Liverpool and Bayern Munich.