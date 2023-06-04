Tottenham Hotspur are already planning for the future without Harry Kane and they have identified potential replacements for the England international.

According to a report from Fichajes, Tottenham are eyeing up a move for the Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins who has scored 16 goals across all competitions.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form in the Premier League and he is certainly good enough to play for a top club like Tottenham.

Harry Kane has entered the final 12 months of his contract and he is yet to sign an extension with the club. Tottenham will be under pressure to sell him this summer if he does not extend his contract. They will not want to lose a player of his ability on a free transfer next year.

Meanwhile, Kane continues to be linked with clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United.

It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old is prepared to take the next step in his career and join a club capable of winning major trophies.

On the other hand, Watkins might be keen on joining a better team than Aston Villa and Tottenham could be an attractive opportunity for him.

The West Midlands club are under no pressure to sell him and it is fair to assume that Spurs will have to shell out a premium in order to convince them.

The report claims that Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the player as well.

The Red Devils will have to bring in a quality partner for Marcus Rashford and Watkins certainly fits the profile.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, they have Gabriel Jesus as the only reliable striker at the club and Mikel Arteta must look to add more depth to his attacking department.

Watkins would improve all three clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.