Manchester United join the race to sign £100 million Premier League star

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder wants to join the club in the Champions League and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

A report from Football Insider claims that Manchester United also keen on signing the England international, and they are waiting to find out whether the Gunners will pay the asking price for him. West Ham value the midfielder highly and they could demand a fee of around £100 million for him.

Given the fact that Rice has one year left on his current contract, Arsenal might look to sign him for a more reasonable amount. If the Gunners refused to pay the asking price, Manchester United could look to sign the player.

The Red Devils need to bring in midfield reinforcements and Rice would be a quality acquisition for them.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has proven himself in the Premier League and for his country. He could be the ideal partner for Casemiro next season.

The Red Devils need to sign a quality midfielder who will be an upgrade on players like Fred and Scott McTominay.

The England international is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could prove to be a long-term asset for the Red Devils.

Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to pay big money for the 24-year-old and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can beat them to his signature.