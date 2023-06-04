Manchester United are keen on signing the Ajax defender Jurrien Timber this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Red Devils have now stepped up efforts to sign the 21-year-old defender this summer who is the target for Liverpool as well. The report adds that the player will cost €50 million.

Manchester United are keen on beating their rivals to his signature and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

Timber has been an outstanding player for Ajax and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition to both clubs.

Manchester United should look to bring in upgrades on Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire this summer. Timber certainly has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the near future.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will have to find upgrades on Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Timber is capable of playing as a central defender as well as a right-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for both clubs.

Manchester United might have an edge in the transfer race given the fact that they have qualified for the Champions League. In addition to that, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has worked with the defender during their time together at Ajax and Timber could be attracted to the idea of playing under the Dutchman once again.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in European football and he has a big future ahead of him. The opportunity to join clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool will be an attractive proposition for him and he will look to continue his development with regular football in the Premier League next season.