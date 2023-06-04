Mauricio Pochettino makes Kai Havertz decision amidst Real Madrid interest

It looks like it’s going to be quite the summer for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, with a number of decisions relating to players that need to be made.

For the Blues, any transfer dealings whether incoming or outgoing, need to be addressed soonest.

The last thing that the Argentinian needs is to be approaching pre-season for the 2023/24 campaign with business still to be concluded and, therefore, squad equilibrium not where it needs to be.

Calmness needs to be transmitted from the manager and his new set of backroom staff after a season of incredible upheaval for those players plying their trade at Stamford Bridge.

To that end, the quicker the squad is settled the better.

The future of Kai Havertz remains up in the air at this point, but given that Chelsea have suffered in front of goal, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Blues look to a more traditional centre-forward to lead their line.

Real Madrid have made their interest in the player known, and it appears that Pochettino has made his decision on the player’s future given a potential switch to La Liga could be on the cards.

More Stories / Latest News €70m star keen on PL move, says it would be a ‘special experience’ to play for Klopp Confirmation that Harry Kane is wanted elsewhere means Daniel Levy will soon have a decision to make for Tottenham Barcelona set to learn Messi’s decision on June 6

According to MARCA, a move to the Santiago Bernabeu is almost impossible for Havertz because his new manager wants to keep hold of him and won’t sanction such a deal.

Whether Havertz will remain as a main striker or play off of another will be found out in due course.