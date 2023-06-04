Photo: Man City stars bump into Sir Elton John at airport

Manchester City
Posted by

Things took a surreal turn for Man City as they arrived back at Manchester Airport on Saturday evening, having secured the FA Cup, their second trophy of a potential history-making treble.

Who should they meet on the tarmac but none other than Sir Elton John.

Sir Elton may well be music royalty, but his other passion is football, dating back to his days as chairman of Watford Football Club.

More Stories / Latest News
‘I am just enjoying this’ – Tottenham managerial target not interested in rumours linking him to post
First signing of Pochettino era close, 22-yr-old will earn €3.5m-a-yr at Chelsea
The ‘big factor’ that’s tempted Chelsea’s Mason Mount to join Man United

It was obvious from Sir Elton’s official Instagram account just how happy he was to bump into Pep Guardiola and the squad, and that feeling was evidently mutual.

Phil Foden posted a picture on his Instagram account, whilst Man City themselves didn’t miss the chance to capture the moment on their social media profiles.

More Stories Pep Guardiola Phil Foden Sir Elton John

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.