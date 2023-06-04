Reports in Germany links Sadio Mane with a surprise return to the Premier League

According to reports in Germany, Bayern Munich are hoping to offload Sadio Mane to Newcastle this summer.

Mane left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich last summer but the move has not worked out for him in Germany. According to German broadcaster Sport1’s Die Bayern Woche show (via Inside Futbol), the club are hoping to convince the player to move on.

They are also hoping that Newcastle United who qualified for Champions League football after a remarkable season will make an offer for him.

His high wages could be a problem for the Bundesliga club as well as limit his potential suitors but Newcastle should be able to afford him given the financial resources of their Saudi based owners.

A report from BILD has linked Mane with Manchester United and Newcastle but Sadio Mane remains a fan favourite at Liverpool and it will be interesting to see if he will want to play for another Premier League club and possibly risk upsetting some fans.

