Sam Allardyce could take new role at Leeds United for next season

After not being able to engineer a win in his four games in charge as manager, Sam Allardyce’s time at Leeds United can hardly be said to be have been a success.

Perhaps ‘Big Sam’ may live to regret his bravado upon his unveiling when he claimed that Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp were no better than he was in certain aspects.

“There’s nobody ahead of me, in football terms & in terms of knowledge.” ? “Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta…” Sam Allardyce claims no one is ahead of him in football terms in the #PL right now pic.twitter.com/1dhaLa2cMQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 3, 2023

With three defeats and one draw from his four games, whether he genuinely believes his own hype or not, the fact is that Allardyce was unable to stop Leeds from plummeting into the Championship.

It was therefore no surprise when it was announced that he had left the position by mutual consent.

However, that may not be the end of the Allardyce and Leeds story if reports in The Sun on Sunday (h/t Leeds United News) are not wide of the mark.

Not only do the Elland Road outfit not have a manager at present, they also have an owner in Andrea Radrizzani whose mind appears to be elsewhere, given his recent purchase of Serie B side Sampdoria.

The position of director of football is also one that needs to be filled and the reports suggest that the 68-year-old had put himself forward.

Until the ownership question has been put to bed, there’s unlikely to be any movement elsewhere in the club, but Allardyce throwing his hat into the ring does show that his ambitions for success remain.