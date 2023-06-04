The ‘big factor’ that’s tempted Chelsea’s Mason Mount to join Man United

Even the hiring of Mauricio Pochettino as the new Chelsea manager has failed to persuade Mason Mount that his future lies at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had their chances to keep hold of the England international but after a season of upheaval both on and off the pitch, it’s clear that the midfielder wants a clean break.

It was initially thought that, once Mount had confirmed his intention to turn his back on Chelsea, he would be making a move to Anfield to enjoy a Liverpool career under Jurgen Klopp.

There’s certainly room for him to slot straight in given that the Reds bid farewell to James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita at the end of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

However, it’s what Liverpool can’t offer him that has virtually ruled them out of the race.

According to Football Insider, the ‘big factor’ as to why it appears almost certain Mount will choose to move to Liverpool’s north west rivals, Man United, is the fact that the Red Devils can offer him Champions League football.

Liverpool, by contrast, have got to slum it in the Europa League, whilst Chelsea have no European football whatsoever for the 2023/24 campaign, something new owner, Todd Boehly, surely couldn’t have countenanced when spending north of €600m (per transfermarkt) over the last two transfer windows.