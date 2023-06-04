Tottenham prepared to pay £25-30million for 33-goal star this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Scottish club and he has 33 goals across all competitions. He is a target for the English club as per Scottish Sun.

It is no secret that Spurs will need to add attacking reinforcements to the side and the Japanese forward could prove to be a quality option.

The North London side have been overly reliant on Harry Kane for goals this season, but the England international needs more help and support from his teammates next season.

Players like Son Heung-min and Richarlison have not been able to perform at a high level and signing another striker should be a top priority.

Furuhashi will be attracted to the idea of playing for Tottenham and it would be a major step up in his career.

The Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been linked with a move to Tottenham in recent weeks and it wouldn’t be surprising if you decided to sign the 28-year-old for his new club.

Apparently, Tottenham would be willing to pay around £25-£30 million for the striker this summer. If they manage to sign him for the reported amount, the move could prove to be a bargain in today’s market.

Furuhashi will add goals and creativity in the final third, and he could share the goal-scoring burden with Kane. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Tottenham striker has been linked with a move away from the club. His contract expires next summer and he is yet to sign an extension with the London club.