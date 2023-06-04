Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has admitted that he wants to leave the club this summer calling it the “end of an era”.

Multiple reports in the latter stages of the season claimed that this season would be Frenchman’s last with the club looking to let him go.

The veteran goalkeeper has been a loyal servant, spending an impressive 11 years at the club.

However, his recent form has raised concerns about his future , having made several costly errors throughout the last season, directly contributing to goals conceded.

While Lloris still has a year left on his contract, it is widely anticipated, as reported by L’Équipe last month, that the former France captain will depart from Tottenham this summer.

And now he has come out and publicly admitted his desire to leave the club for other things.

He told French outlet Nice Matin (via 90min):

He has been linked with Saudi club Al-Hilal who have reportedly offered him a lucrative package that will see him triple his current salary at Spurs.

He has also been linked with a dream return to his hometown Nice, where it all began for him. In a recent interview he refused to rule out a move to Nice in the summer.