Video: Ex-Brazil striker HULK scores outrageous free-kick from almost the half-way line

Remember HULK? He is still out there doing outrageous things.

Earlier today, he scored this incredible free-kick from 45-yards out to give Atletico Mineiro the lead over Cruzeiro in the 27th minute.

The 36-year-old stepped up to take the set-piece from almost the centre-circle and while no one expected him to attempt a shot on goal from that far out, he out of nowhere fired in a thunderb***ard.

The low driven rocket of a strike went straight past the goalkeeper leaving him with no chance of saving it.

Watch the goal below (via CBS Sports):

HULK, STOP THAT! ? An audacious free kick from the Brazilian. ? pic.twitter.com/OBWcxDTt5q — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 3, 2023