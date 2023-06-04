Avram Glazer was among the attendees at the FA Cup final at Wembley which Manchester United ended up losing 2-1.

After the game, Sky Sports reporter Rob Harris confronted the extremely unpopular Manchester United co-owner about the potential takeover of the club.

He was heard asking: ‘Are you definitely selling Manchester United? Are you going to accept the Jim Ratcliffe or Qatari bid?

‘Why are you not speaking to the fans? Don’t the fans deserve to know what’s happening with the takeover?’

Ignoring all questions, Glazer walked past Harris without making eye contact, refusing to address the concerns of the fans.

Questioning Avram Glazer on the Manchester United sale – silent for the fans @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/XfTEOvrKpV — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) June 3, 2023

This stance may further infuriate supporters who are eager for answers regarding the prolonged takeover saga. The Glazers reportedly demand a staggering £6 billion for the sale of Manchester United.