Video: Popular Youtuber and Manchester United fan Speed attacked at Wembley during FA Cup final

Famous Youtuber and Manchester United fan, Speed (IShowSpeed), was attacked at Wembley during the FA Cup final between the two Manchester clubs.

The American who is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United was in the attendance at Wembley and filming when he was surprisingly hit by another person in the stands.

Speed looked stunned before his team member, allegedly his security guard, quickly reacted as he lunged at the attacker before grappling him down as he fell into the seats.

Speed can be heard saying:

“Why did you just f*****g punch me bro?” “Why did he just punch me bro? “I didn’t even touch him.”

Watch the clip below: