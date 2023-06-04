According to the latest report, West Ham are interested in signing Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on loan.

Manchester United signed the 20-year-old in 2021 for £19m after he attracted interest from his performances in Italy.

He was loaned out to Rangers in January 2022 until the end of the season where he made 13 appearances and scored 3 goals.

He was then loaned to Sunderland last summer where he has been one of their best players, scoring 14 goals and assisting 4 in 42 appearances.

Sunderland are hoping to resign him on loan for the next season but are set to face stiff competition from a number of Premier League clubs including West Ham.

As per The Northern Echo, The Hammers are interested in signing the highly rated winger on loan and are ‘lining up a move’ for him that will see him spend the next season on loan with them.

The report also claims that the West Ham management are expecting a huge windfall from Declan Rice’s expected transfer and they intend to use the money wisely on a squad overhaul after last season’s disappointment.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag might be interested in giving the youngster a chance to force himself into the first-team next season but it is reported that he will ‘consider’ letting him spend another year on loan if he feels that the winger is not ready yet.