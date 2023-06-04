West Ham flop set to make transfer move to English club

West Ham have a season-defining Europa Conference League final ahead of them this week before turning their attentions back to the summer transfer window, pre-season and then domestic duties for the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s not clear if David Moyes will still be in charge come next season, with reasons why he could both stay or go depending on next Wednesday’s result.

Should the Hammers win their first European final in 47 years, the Scot could bow out on a high, but equally, if they were beaten by Fiorentina, that could re-ignite the fire for Moyes to push ahead in 23/24 and turn things around just as he did when returning to the club second time around.

Premier League new boys Sheffield United’s only concern is being able to sign players that will keep them in the English top-flight, and to that end, one West Ham flop is apparently on their radar.

It hasn’t been that long since Turkish side, Besiktas, made Arthur Masuaku’s loan move from the Hammers permanent, but according to Takvim, the left-back is a target for Paul Heckingbottom.

Hammers supporters will surely have something to say about that given that Masuaku’s best moment in a West Ham shirt was a late, and slightly fortuitous winner against Chelsea.

Much of the remainder of his career at the London Stadium was uneventful, the player making only 49 total appearances (including as sub) in the three seasons he was at the club, per WhoScored.