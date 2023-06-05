Bad news for Chelsea fans as PSG take the lead in race for midfield target

Chelsea have reportedly halted their chase of Sporting CP’s Manuel Ugarte after being outbid for the midfielder by Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old was a main target for the Premier League club with Mauricio Pochettino said to be a fan of the Uruguay star but the new Chelsea manager’s old club seems to be ruining their plans at present.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG have placed a bid above what Chelsea considers to be the market rate and as of now, the Blues are unwilling to match it, therefore, the London club are technically out of the race.

Chelsea were previously willing to bid over the Uruguay international’s £52 million release clause, but will now have to look elsewhere to strengthen their midfield for next season.

Breaking: Chelsea are pulling out of the Manuel Ugarte race, PSG are now in the lead to sign the player! ???? #CFC Player was open to Chelsea move — but PSG have offered more and Chelsea are not willing to pay well above what they consider Ugarte’s “market rate”. pic.twitter.com/XYaSuSgoAY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023

Ugarte was believed to have been keen on a move to Stamford Bridge this summer despite their lack of European football next season, therefore, this will come as a blow to Chelsea fans as the deal looked on at one point.

The West London club look set to lose home-grown favourite Mason Mount over the coming weeks and will need to sign a replacement for the England midfielder.