Bundesliga club to return with second bid for Liverpool star that is not for sale

RB Leipzig are planning to return with a second bid for Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho despite the Premier League club signalling their reluctance to sell.

It emerged last week that Carvalho was the subject of a bid from Leipzig which was believed to be over £10m, but the offer was rejected, despite the youngster not being part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for next season.

According to Football Insider, the Bundesliga outfit are set to return with another offer as Carvalho has grown frustrated with his playing time at Anfield.

The report states that senior figures at the Merseyside club do not wish to sanction the sale of a player they believe will eventually offer an even bigger return on the £7.7m they paid to Fulham last summer.

Liverpool are happy to allow Carvalho to leave on loan for a season to see how he develops further and it is believed that Burnley, West Ham and Brentford are all interested in the Reds youngster.

The 20-year-old has shown glimpses of the player he can be and there is no doubt that there is talent. However, things have not gone to plan for the forward at Liverpool and it looks like some fresh scenery could be just what the former Fulham star needs.